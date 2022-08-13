Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Abbott, Adams Feud Highlights Border Crisis

The debate between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the numbers of migrants being sent by bus from Texas to New York is good, as it highlights the problems being faced at the nation's border, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tells Newsmax.

"You've got a mayor who's getting what, 400 people?" Paxton said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "We get 4,000 a day. And he doesn't take responsibility for the fact that [President] Joe Biden has created this. He never mentions it, never blames him somehow, says this is the fault of our governor."

In Texas, Paxton said, "we're not talking about a little problem. We're talking about drug overdoses massively increasing in our state and across the country."

Further, there are other crimes, such as drug trafficking, and that's coming at a "very significant cost to our state," said Paxton, but the federal government "refuses to help us with that and encourages the cartels to bring as many people as they can."

Americans can make their own decisions about the debate between Adams and Abbott, which in this week included Adams threatening to bring New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke against the governor, said Paxton.

"I think this mayor is very intellectually dishonest, and I think people can see it," he added.

Meanwhile, the attorney general accused the Biden administration of doing "everything possible" to enable the cartels to bring as many people to the United States as possible and said that there is a "partnership" in place.

"[They] have a plan, and the plan began on day one, when they said no more deportations," said Paxton. "They tried to change all the policies that were working, from Remain in Mexico, to Title 42, to building the wall."

Meanwhile, the cartels are making more money while bringing in more migrants, and "as more people come in, the Border Patrol is busy and they can't stop the drug trade, so this is a win-win for the Biden administration," said Paxton. "The cartels make billions of dollars and the Biden administration trades American lives and costs for more immigrants."

Biden won't visit the border, Paxton added, "because he's getting what he wants."

"This is not a problem for him," he said. "He doesn't want to highlight the fact that people are crossing by the millions every year and highlight the fact that we have all this crime."

If anything, Paxton continued, "Biden is "trying to push for more by fighting to change the Remain in Mexico policy. He's doing whatever he can to increase this number. "

