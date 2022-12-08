×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paulwhelan | prisonerswap | brittneygriner | russia

Detained Veteran's Brother to Newsmax: 'Devastated' Whelan Not in Swap

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Thursday, 08 December 2022 10:32 PM EST

David Whelan, the brother of imprisoned U.S. Marines veteran Paul Whelan, told Newsmax that he was "devastated" to learn Paul was not a part of the recent U.S.-Russian prisoner exchange.

In a Thursday appearance on "Prime News," David Whelan said the Biden administration has worked with his family "to bring all Americans home" hours after WNBA star Brittney Griner was swapped for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.

"There are American citizens being held in many countries," Whelan noted, citing "Majd Kamalmaz in Syria and Siamak Namazi in Iran." However, he's "confident" President Joe Biden "will continue to work on Paul's case."

Whelan further stated that he held no grudges against the media for focusing on Griner amid a slew of criticism, insisting that they "had media attention when we needed it" back in early 2019, soon after his brother was detained.

"I think that the U.S. government engagement over the last two to three years, especially, has been significant for wrongful detainees," he stated. "So, ... I think Paul's in as good a position as he can be. And unfortunately, it's not all about the U.S. government making all the decisions. At some point, Russia gets a vote, and they voted 'no' on Paul."

But as the country sees more citizens detained overseas, Whelan suggested that the U.S. should prepare a "plan" to get Americans home more quickly.

The U.S. might need to "look and see ... if there are Russian nationals who are tied to the Kremlin, who are committing crimes outside of Russia," he said.

Paul Whelan is currently serving a 16-year sentence for allegedly spying against Moscow, according to USA Today.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
David Whelan, the brother of imprisoned U.S. Marines veteran Paul Whelan, told Newsmax that he was "devastated" to learn Paul was not a part of the recent U.S.-Russian prisoner exchange.
paulwhelan, prisonerswap, brittneygriner, russia
322
2022-32-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved