Pastor White-Cain to Newsmax: God's Presence Is Joy to Behold

Televangelist Paula White-Cain, former President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, told Newsmax on Friday that people who think there is nothing fun about Christianity are mistaken because they don't understand the joy that God's presence brings.

"I think we use this term 'fun' like there are things … you know, sin can be very addictive, and we say that," White-Cain, who spoke during Trump’s inauguration in 2017, told "Greg Kelly Reports." "We're always looking for something to fill us. Fill that hole, fill that emptiness, and the only thing that really can is God's presence and God's power.

"When someone gets touched by that, it's not so much that I can explain it. It is a person experiencing it. You say, how do they do that? Just ask God. Say, God, I need you. I want you, and when you do that … for me, I didn't grow up in church. I was all over the map and tons of, a lot of wrong stuff in my life. But that so transformed me that it gave me a joy that I could not get from anything else in this world. So, when someone experiences God, you're not giving up something. You're gaining everything."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com