×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paula white-cain | newsmax | faith | christianity

Pastor White-Cain to Newsmax: God's Presence Is Joy to Behold

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 10:27 PM EDT

Televangelist Paula White-Cain, former President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, told Newsmax on Friday that people who think there is nothing fun about Christianity are mistaken because they don't understand the joy that God's presence brings.

"I think we use this term 'fun' like there are things … you know, sin can be very addictive, and we say that," White-Cain, who spoke during Trump’s inauguration in 2017, told "Greg Kelly Reports." "We're always looking for something to fill us. Fill that hole, fill that emptiness, and the only thing that really can is God's presence and God's power.

"When someone gets touched by that, it's not so much that I can explain it. It is a person experiencing it. You say, how do they do that? Just ask God. Say, God, I need you. I want you, and when you do that … for me, I didn't grow up in church. I was all over the map and tons of, a lot of wrong stuff in my life. But that so transformed me that it gave me a joy that I could not get from anything else in this world. So, when someone experiences God, you're not giving up something. You're gaining everything."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Televangelist Paula White-Cain, former President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, told Newsmax on Friday that people who think there is nothing fun about Christianity are mistaken because they don't understand the joy that God's presence brings.
paula white-cain, newsmax, faith, christianity
253
2024-27-29
Friday, 29 March 2024 10:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved