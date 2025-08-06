Paul Tibbets IV to Newsmax: Hiroshima Bombing Aimed to End War

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV reflected on the legacy of his grandfather, the pilot who flew the Enola Gay, saying the mission's aim was to end World War II and save lives.

Tibbets shared his grandfather's perspective on the historic mission during an interview Wednesday on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," quoting his grandfather's words directly when asked what the elder Tibbets had told him about the bombing.

"'You know, every loss of life is horrible,'" he recalled his grandfather saying. "'But this war had been going on for quite some time, and we knew if we were successful, we would do a couple of things. One is bring the war to an end sooner, and the other is save countless lives.' And that's exactly what happened."

On Aug. 6, 1945, Col. Paul Tibbets Jr. piloted the B-29 bomber Enola Gay, which dropped the atomic bomb known as "Little Boy" on Hiroshima. An estimated 90,000 people died instantly. A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later.

Tibbets IV said his grandfather never shied away from discussing the mission or its purpose.

"He was given a job to do," Tibbets IV said. "President Truman asked him to organize a group to train and then deliver, if needed, these atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

Later in his own military career, Tibbets IV commanded the same unit his grandfather once led — the 509th Bomb Wing, an experience he described as a "real privilege."

"The men and women in the 509th are great patriots," he said. "It was a real honor for me to carry on the legacy of my grandfather, and also to lead these men and women as we continue the important work that our Air Force has to do."

Still, he acknowledged the weight of his name and legacy.

"When I left the Air Force Academy, my grandfather told me, 'Paul, people are going to know you because of me. So just be your own man and conduct your own affairs and you'll be fine,'" he said.

Tibbets IV also reflected on the second bombing mission, which was carried out by another crew under his grandfather's command.

"He was just as proud of those guys for taking care of the mission that the president gave them," he said.

"It's an honor to serve in the United States, the United States Air Force," he added.

