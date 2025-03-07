WATCH TV LIVE

Border Patrol Official to Newsmax: Successful Trip for Trump Team

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 01:14 PM EST

Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Friday that the recent trip to the southern border by high-ranking Trump administration officials "was great," noting that "they took great advice" from the people with whom they met.

Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard this week traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and meet with Border Patrol officials.

"I was there with them and [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott] was there as well. We were able to talk to him about what we needed to continue this strong posture that we have," Perez said on "National Report."

"Under [former President Joe Biden], we allowed the criminal cartels complete control of the southwest border because we were pulled off of the line to go and process and expedite the release of the millions of people that came across under the Biden administration's open border policy."

Perez added: "What we've got right now, in the short time that President Trump has been in office, is the lowest number of recorded apprehensions in history. And so that's really good. But we want to continue because at some point the cartels are going to refocus and redouble their efforts to get their product across the southwest border."

Theodore Bunker

