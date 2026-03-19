Paul Kengor to Newsmax: Extraordinary Moment to Have American Pope

Dr. Paul Kengor, author of "American Pontiff: Pope Leo XIV and His Plan to Heal the Church," told Newsmax on Thursday that it was an "extraordinary moment" for the Catholic Church to have its first American Pope, emphasizing the historic and spiritual significance of the development.

"It was really just an extraordinary moment," Kengor said on "Bianca Across the Nation," recalling the announcement of Pope Leo XIV.

He described the dramatic reveal, when "Protodeacon Cardinal Mamberti comes out and says, 'Roberto,'" narrowing the possibilities before declaring "Prevost," confirming the unexpected choice.

Kengor noted that the selection defied long-standing assumptions among Vatican observers. "The one thing among all of us papal watchers that we thought we all knew is that the Pope would never be an American," he said.

"Nobody thought an American Pope."

Kengor pointed out that for centuries the papacy had been dominated by Europeans, particularly Italians.

"Prior to John Paul II, you had 455 consecutive years of Italian Popes," he said, adding that many expected candidates from regions like Africa or Eastern Europe instead.

Kengor also highlighted the new Pope's central message of peace, calling it foundational to his leadership. "It was his literal first word from the Loggia — 'Peace be with all of you,'" he said, referencing the Pope's May 8, 2025 introduction.

"He's consistently prayed for peace almost every day of his pontificate."

According to Kengor, Leo continues to urge global leaders "to examine their conscience as they consider quite literal war-making policy," underscoring the moral weight of political decisions in times of conflict.

Kengor also touched on the broader spiritual impact of the Pope's message, suggesting the emphasis on faith and prayer could resonate widely, saying the moment serves as "the power of prayer" and may "bring [people] back to their faith."

Kengor's book explores what he called "history's first American Pope, his rise, his vision and secret story revealed," offering readers deeper insight into the significance of the papacy at a time of global unrest.

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