Rand Paul to Newsmax: Remove Fauci from Position of Authority

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci should be removed from any position of authority, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Paul made his comments on “Wake Up America.” Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,

“I would say he falls in the category of not being a very trusted adviser, not being a very wise person, not showing very good judgment, so I wouldn't say we remove his license,” Paul said. "I would say we would remove him from a position of authority so he shouldn't be leading the effort.

“Mainly because he discounts one of the most important parts of science, which is natural immunity. About 100 million people have gotten COVID, 34 million people tested positive, but the CDC estimates that there is at the very least two more people for every person that tested positive that also had the disease.

“That's about 100 million people. If you discount that, then you make the wrong-headed public health decision that we must face. Yeah, vaccines on younger and younger people. They're now talking about going down to the age of two. I suspect they'll go all the way down to newborns.

“The thing is, is it's not based on science and looking at the evidence, it looks like we're reaching, if we have not already reached herd immunity because the numbers are plummeting daily -- both the numbers of people and being infected and those dying. So really, we're hopefully are beyond this.

“There's no real reason to be hysterical and force this on children, mandate it for school because the thing is for children, the bar is going to be much greater because children get almost no COVID symptoms. They rarely die from it. It's about one in a million. So we're going to have to be even more stringent with proving the safety of the vaccine.”

Fauci, in a podcast told The New York Times’ Kara Swisher that he gives "very little weight in the adulation, and very little weight in the craziness of condemning me," Axios reported.

Fauci noted he has received death threats for his handling of the pandemic.

"I mean, getting death threats and getting your daughters and your wife threatened with obscene notes and threatening notes is not fun, so I can't say that doesn't bother me," Fauci said.

"The more extreme they get, the more obvious how political it is.”