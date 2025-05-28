Grenell to Newsmax: Actor Lupone Comforting 'Crazies'

President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Broadway actor Patti Lupone was giving "aid and comfort to the crazies" with her comment that the Kennedy Center "should get blown up."

Grenell responded to Lupone's comment from her interview with The New Yorker on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"We should have every Democrat, every left-leaning person condemning what she said," Grenell stated. "Do I actually believe Patti Lupone is going to build a bomb and throw it inside the Kennedy Center? No, I don't believe that. However, she is giving aid and comfort to the crazies."

"She is giving aid and comfort to somebody who says, 'Patti Lupone wants me to go blow up the Kennedy Center.' We need to call this out. This needs to stop — this radical left extremism that's morphing into violence. This has to stop."