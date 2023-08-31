×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: patronis | idalia | hurricane | florid

Fla. Official to Newsmax: Hurricane Damage 'Severe but Fast'

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:10 PM EDT

Jimmy Patronis, chief financial officer for the State of Florida, said flooding from Hurricane Idalia this week was "severe but fast," with insurance claims not expected to be as high as Hurricane Ian last year.

"The silver lining to Idalia is if it was going to pick Florida, and it was going to find a path through Florida, it went fast," Patronis said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report." "It went 18, 19 miles per hour and it went through one of our least populated paths that it could go through through the state of Florida."

UBS bank estimated average insured losses of $9.36 billion with a 50% chance of losses of over $4.05 billion and a 10% likelihood of losses of $25.6 billion, based on Aug. 28 data, reported Reuters. The wide range reflected potential changes in the storm's intensity and path.

At about $10 billion, Idalia would cost insurers less than 10 of the costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S.

Patronis said the devastation is "still heavy. The flooding was severe but fast. At least there's not the type of rain intensity that a 5-mile-per-hour or 3-mile power storm would have dumped on the area."

Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. The system remained a hurricane as it crossed into Georgia with top winds of 90 mph. It weakened to a tropical storm by late Wednesday afternoon, and its winds had dropped to 60 mph by Wednesday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the state of Florida, said flooding from Hurricane Idalia this week was "severe but fast," with insurance claims not expected to be as high as Hurricane Ian last year.
patronis, idalia, hurricane, florid
310
2023-10-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved