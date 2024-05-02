W.Va. AG Morrisey to Newsmax: Emulate Courage of Banned Girls

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey celebrated the courage of the five middle school girls in his state who stood up to the unfairness of competing against a biological male, telling Newsmax on Thursday their protest is a crucial one against the radical policies of the Biden administration.

Morrisey joined the battle in support of the girls who were banned for forfeiting a track and field competition in which a biological male, Becky Pepper-Jackson, was competing in a girls event. Morrisey filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit brought against the Harrison County Board of Education by the parents of four of the five girls who staged their protest.

"You had five courageous young girls who decided to make a principled stand because they were very upset with the court decision, the Fourth Circuit decision, that recently enjoined the West Virginia 'Save Our Sports' law, and they wanted to make an important statement," Morrisey said on "The National Report."

Last month the five girls, representing Lincoln Middle School, staged a "step out" protest and refused to participate in the shot put competition against the male, Pepper-Jackson. In response, the school board banned the girls from competing in future events.

"These are very serious issues dealing with the safety of our young women," Morrisey said. "And I think what the young girls decided to do is to, quite frankly, take matters into their own hands and demonstrate that they were going to be principled. They were going to be the grownups in the room, and they said no, so they did not participate."

Morrisey said he's due in court Thursday.

"We're gonna learn a lot more today, but I'm hopeful that these young girls do not get punished for doing the right thing," he added.

Further, Morrisey said there are bigger issues at stake.

"They weren't doing this on the basis of animus or discrimination, they were doing it because they just didn't think it was fair, and they were going to speak up. And I think we should encourage that," Morrisey said. "It's going to take efforts like these young girls across America to say no, 'Look you're not going to impose these radical policies on our state and our country,' and I think it's important that we support them."

"I think that their broader statement sets an example for the whole country. And if I'm talking to everyone across the country now, I would tell you, these young girls are courageous — emulate them everywhere to make sure that these radical policies, whether we're talking about the court overturning the West Virginia law, whether we're talking about Title IX; you saw a lot of the states went in and sued the Biden administration's effort to rewrite Title IX and put women in a very bad spot.

"You need people to stand up and say, 'Enough is enough,' peacefully, but use the value of the First Amendment."

