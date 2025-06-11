Gov. Morrisey to Newsmax: Riots Show Failed Leadership in California

The riots in Los Angeles demonstrate the failed leadership in California, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Morrisey, a Republican, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that one of the first duties as governor is to put a stop to violence and mayhem, and that there has been nothing out of the ordinary in what President Donald Trump has suggested. He added that Trump "would not have had to send the National Guard if the situation was just handled a lot better out in California" by the local Democrat officials.

"What you are seeing is really a lot of failed leadership out of California," Morrisey said, insisting that "there wouldn't be all these problems [in California] if there was strict management and focus, because you're seeing absolute mayhem and no control."

Morrisey said it is wrong for the California officials, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom, "to deflect [and] try and blame someone [else] for what is going on."

The West Virginia governor emphasized that "you have to put the security of your people first... you can't be posturing [in a political way] or playing for the future. When you look at what is happening in California right now, it looks all like politics, and there is no place for that when it comes to basic management of a state."

He added that this is particularly problematic, because it is a bad look for the city and the nation with the 2028 Olympics coming up in Los Angeles.

