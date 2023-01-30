W.Va. AG Morrisey to Newsmax: Trying to 'Squelch Dissent' Won't End Well

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is calling out DirecTV's decision to remove Newsmax from its platform as "corporate censorship."

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Morrisey explained his hard-hitting letter questioning DirecTV's controversial move.

"The last thing our country needs right now is corporate censorship of conservative voices at the behest of members of Congress and others seeking to cut off debate by limiting the reach of those that disagree with them," Morrisey's letter stated.

Morrisey said his thoughts behind the letter took shape years ago.

"I've been concerned about this issue for a number of years," he said. "I thought it was wrong then. It was really the beginning of an effort by a lot of liberals in this country to squelch conservative voices."

According to Morrisey, "America does best when it has a diversified array of views.

"You want to have conservative outlets, liberal outlets," he said, adding: "When you try to squelch dissent it doesn't turn out well."

"It's just wrong to silence a conservative perspective," he asserted, adding "going after conservative platforms ... has to change. It's important that people take a stand."

Morrisey urged that viewers use their clout with their "voices and subscriptions."

And he said as a law enforcement official, "you want to make sure all laws are being followed … look for evidence."

"I want to keep looking at this — I'm not satisfied with what I've heard from these companies," he warned.

