Patrick Allocco to Newsmax: Policies Boost Trump's Approval

President Donald Trump's approval surge in the latest AP-NORC poll is being driven by "substantive policy," political analyst Patrick Allocco told Newsmax on Thursday.

Trump's approval rating climbed to 45% in the poll, a five-point jump from July. Allocco, founder of the Zoose Political Index, told "American Agenda" that the results validate earlier predictions that Trump's approval zone consistently hovers in the mid-40s, regardless of news cycles.

"That is where he lives. And that's where he's comfortable, no matter if he had a good week or a bad week," Allocco said. "What's driving it is substantive policy. His policies on crime and his policies on the economy. Those are what's driving us up right now."

According to the poll, Trump's strongest gains come on the issue of crime. He is registering 53% approval on crime policy — an eight-point net positive rating, with 45% disapproving. Two-thirds of Americans say crime is a major problem nationwide, and eight in 10 view it as a serious problem in U.S. cities.

Support for tougher measures also cuts across party lines. Fifty-five percent back deploying the National Guard to address crime, including nearly one-third of Democrats and almost half of independents — a signal Allocco says is significant for Republicans heading into the midterms.

The economy is also boosting Trump's numbers. His approval jumped five points, from 38% to 43%, while his net disapproval rating on the economy was cut in half, improving from minus-22 to minus-11.

"That is incredible news for this president, the White House and also Speaker [Mike] Johnson in the Congress going forward," Allocco said.

The uptick comes as Trump continues to make crime and economic security central themes in his campaign, hammering Democrats on urban safety and household costs. Allocco noted that the data shows those messages are resonating with both Republican voters and a growing segment of independents.

"This is a high watermark for President Trump," Allocco concluded. "And the trend line is moving in his favor."

