Patrick Allocco to Newsmax: Trump Approval Dip 'Cost of Leadership'

Polling expert Patrick Allocco told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's relatively low approval rating reflects the political cost of taking decisive action, pointing to tariffs and the ongoing conflict involving Iran as key factors.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Allocco, founder of the Zoose Political Index, addressed the RealClearPolitics polling average, which currently shows Trump's approval at 40.9%.

"There's always a cost to taking action, especially real action," Allocco said.

"Most presidents operate within the conditions they inherit," he said.

"They manage, they react.

"And because of that, their impact on people's day-to-day finances is often indirect," Allocco said.

Allocco argued Trump has taken a different approach, making what he described as "two very deliberate, high-impact decisions" that are directly affecting voters.

"This president didn't do that," Allocco said.

"He made two very deliberate, high-impact decisions. He imposed tariffs and he chose to engage militarily in Iran," he added.

Those decisions, he said, are being felt immediately by Americans through rising costs, including higher gas prices and supply chain pressures.

"Both of those decisions hit the same place, the kitchen table crises, gas, supply chains," Allocco said. "Voters feel that immediately," he said.

The polling dip, he added, should be understood in that context rather than as a simple measure of political weakness.

"That's what leadership looks like," Allocco said.

"It's not abstract, it's not tangible, and sometimes it's expensive in the short term at the kitchen table," he said.

Recent surveys reflected in the RealClearPolitics average show Trump facing headwinds as economic concerns grow alongside geopolitical tensions tied to Iran.

Rising fuel costs in particular have historically weighed on presidential approval ratings, as voters tend to connect those prices directly to policy decisions.

Allocco suggested that dynamic is now playing out, with Trump's willingness to take consequential action producing immediate economic effects that are registering in public opinion.

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