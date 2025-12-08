Pollster Allocco to Newsmax: 'Affordability Crisis' False Narrative

Polling expert Patrick Allocco told Newsmax on Monday that claims of an "affordability crisis" under President Donald Trump are being exaggerated by selective polling and media coverage, arguing the economic picture in Trump's first year is far stronger than critics suggest.

Allocco told "Finnerty" that surveys portraying Americans as sour on the economy fail to account for temporary events — particularly the recent government shutdown — that dragged down sentiment without reflecting the underlying strength of economic performance.

"It's a false narrative," Allocco said.

He pointed to what he described as an economy "on fire," with unemployment at 4.4%, jobless claims falling, the stock market hitting 40 all-time highs this year, and wages rising 1.5% faster than inflation. He also cited an estimated $18 trillion in domestic and foreign capital flowing into the country, which he said is "propelling the economy going forward."

Allocco argued that although the shutdown placed Americans in a negative frame of mind, the fundamental indicators contradict the widespread storyline that consumers are being crushed. Instead, he said Republicans should seize on the affordability debate and make the case directly to independent voters that they are benefiting from the economy's momentum.

"He's got a great economy to talk about right now," Allocco said of Trump.

Allocco said he believes the disconnect between economic data and public sentiment will be resolved sooner rather than later.

"The one thing [Trump] should take away is that Republicans should have embraced this affordability issue right now and go at it full-speed and say this economy is on fire right now," he said. "If you can connect with that independent voter we're talking about, you're going to tell that voter, this economy that's going forward is bringing you along with it."

Allocco said current affordability pressures evolved during the Biden administration.

"It's certainly in healthcare," he said. "It's driven up costs because undocumented illegals are going out there right now. And where are they going? To the doctors. They're going to the costliest door, which is the emergency room.

"It's driven up healthcare. It's driven up housing because it's created a demand in certain markets, key markets for more housing, which drives up the prices, and also on school districts and property taxes. It's driven up that. So, it has definitely impacted affordability."

