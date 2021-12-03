Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Omicron Panic 'Doesn't Make a Lick of Sense'

The growing panic over the omicron coronavirus variant "doesn't make a lick of sense," but it does allow President Joe Biden to extend more control over the American people, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Friday.

"What we know so far about the omicron variant is you have mild symptoms," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You have mild aches and pains, some slight exhaustion. It sounds a lot like the exact condition you have after a hard day's work, which may be the reason why liberals are so afraid of it."

But Biden had gotten "very good" at pushing for "more mandates, more restrictions, and more barriers to having Americans live a normal life," said Fallon. "He has taken away our liberties but he hasn't made us any safer."

His comments come as cases of the COVID-19 variant are popping up in states nationwide and as the United States, like other nations, is tightening its travel restrictions.

But Fallon said that politics is being mixed too much with the science on COVID-19, and when that happens, "you get bad politics and you get bad medicine."

"Last year, they were saying that when people were protesting the restrictions in 2020, then antifa wanted to protest, they said, well, that would be just fine. That's mixing politics with medicine."

And now, with omicron, Biden's "hypocrisy" hit an "epic level" when he is shutting down international travel but still allowing people to come across the southern border, from "160 countries," without being tested or vaccinated, said Fallon.

"That's not how to fight a virus," he said. "That's how to spread a virus."

Meanwhile, Biden accused former President Donald Trump of being xenophobic with his ban on travelers from China during the early days of the pandemic, but now he says it's a "very good policy" to have the ban on travelers from southern African countries, said Fallon.

"To sit there and panic and use fearmongering to say that this omicron variant is going to justify more restrictions is insane," said Fallon.

