Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax TV: Biden Handing Border to Drug Cartels

The Biden administration's open border policies are handing control of the U.S. southern border to the Mexican drug cartels, according to Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

"Ask yourself this question: Do you want the federal government to oversee and secure the border, or do you want the Mexican drug cartels to run it?" Fallon told Friday's "Spicer & Co."

"Because right now the Mexican drug cartels de facto are controlling our southern border."

Fallon, elected to Texas' 4th Congressional District northeast of Dallas, said opening our borders to mass migration is unlike the old 1800s America where the conditions were far more difficult.

"It's very clear that you can't have both an open border and a welfare state; you just can't," Fallon told host Sean Spicer and guest host Mercedes Schlapp.

"When you have five million people in the world trying to get [into] this country legally and we're allowing people to cut the line and mass unlawful migration, it's un-American."

And the Trump administration had curbed illegal immigration, had the numbers manageable, along with a Remain in Mexico policy where legitimate asylum seekers did not merely get released in the country before their official hearings, Fallon continued.

"Let's be really clear: It's the Biden border crisis," he said, adding he is a "proud, deplorable Neanderthal," references to Hillary Clinton's smearing of Republican Trump supporters and Biden's quip against Texas for lifting face mask mandates as "Neanderthal thinking."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is permitting COVID-19 positive migrants to enter the country without being detained, tested or quarantined, Fallon lamented.

"Apparently they're not following the science; it definitely makes no sense whatsoever," he said. "They're just trying to appease their radical progressive left his base at the expense of the American people.

"This is not leadership. This is weakness. This is not putting America first."

Ultimately, Democrats might be hoping amnesty for illegal immigrants might add to their voting base, but moderate Texans are turning to the Republican Party in protest, according to Fallon.

"This is one of the reasons why in Texas down in the border regions, Americans of Hispanic descent are trending heavily to the Republican Party," he said. "They're sick of one-party rule and this craziness that the left is putting out there.

"We have to do what's in the best interest of our country, and that is protecting the American citizens, because if you're not safe, you're not free. And we understand that our greatest calling as elected officials is to make sure that people are safe."

