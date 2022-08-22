Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Consultant Poses Conflict of Interest

Reports that the Jan. 6 committee's consultant investigating security failures by the House sergeant-at-arms is married to a department's deputy show a "massive conflict of interest" that proves again that the committee is "nothing but a farce, a star chamber, and a clown show," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said on Newsmax on Monday.

"This is obviously just absolutely a kangaroo court," Fallon said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Over the weekend, The Daily Caller reported that consultant Brian Young is married to House Deputy Kim E. Campbell, the sergeant-at-arms, leading Tom Jones, the executive director of the American Accountability Foundation to comment that Young must "come clean" about what he's doing for the committee.

"There's no way a husband can give an independent and objective assessment of his wife's performance," Jones said.

Fallon called it "absurd" that the committee would hire the person married to the second-highest ranking person in the sergeant-at-arms' division.

"A lot of Americans don't realize that [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi broke and shattered protocol," said Fallon. "When there's any kind of committee, the Republicans choose their members and the Democrats choose theirs."

But Pelosi rejected the suggestions of Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan because they would have done "such a good job," and she was not going to allow that to happen, said Fallon.

Fallon also commented on an NPR poll released last week showing that more than half of Americans believe there is an invasion at the nation's southern border, saying that under President Joe Biden, every state is a border state.

"We had 234,000 illegal border crossings in April this year, which is the worst on record," Fallon said. "It was 1,258% worse than the last April that President Trump was in office, but only to be eclipsed in May with 240,000 illegal border crossers, which was 930% worse than the last day President Trump is in office.

"We've had nearly a million, actually, over a million, illegal border crossings in just the last four months."

Such numbers point to an "egregious dereliction of duty" by Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas, said Fallon.

"In over 600 days in office, Joe Biden has never even visited the southern border," he said.

Meanwhile, Biden has been using taxpayer money to scatter migrants across the country, including with plans to use Amtrak for transporting them, said Fallon.

"If you go down to the southern border, and you go to the airports down there, you'll see airplane loads of folks that are getting flown all the way all around the country," he said. "So this has been going on for quite some time now, whether it's by bus or by air, and now I guess train is something new because Joe Biden wants to be equitable and help out his friends at Amtrak, apparently."

Fallon added that "when we take over the House in January" there will be investigations by the Oversight Committee to compel testimony about the border.

