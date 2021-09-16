Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Border Agents Want DHS to 'Take Cuffs Off'

The Biden administration is only enforcing laws "they like," and U.S. Border Patrolagents just want the administration to show the "will" to allow them to enforce existing border laws, according to Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"They want to just enforce the law," Fallon told Thursday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "They want to do their jobs. They want them to take the cuffs off."

Fallon rebuked the Department of Homeland Security leadership under President Joe Biden, saying it is acting like Russian KGB officers in watching over the Border Patrol's attempts to secure the southern border.

"The Border Patrol agents tell us, when they're not having a KGB handler around — because that's what the administration does, they want to see what they're telling the members of Congress — but they feel like they're doing their jobs with one hand tied behind the back."

Fallon added to co-host Jenn Pellegrino that the administration has "the means" but not "the will" to secure the border from massive rushes of illegal immigrants to the southern border.

"We have the means to secure our border, we simply don't have the will, because Biden doesn't want it to happen," Fallon said.

The administration as a whole is actively enforcing some laws with rigor, but that is not the case on immigration law, according to Fallon.

"You know what Joe Biden does, and the other socialists, they only enforce laws they like; they ignore the ones that they don't," he continued. "Are we a rule of law nation or not?"

Enforcing laws should not be a partisan endeavor, Fallon added.

"I don't want him to do the Republican thing, or the Democratic thing; I want him to do the right thing," Fallon said. "What's right for America is putting America first."

Even DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas does not buy his own claims under oath to Congress, Fallon said.

"He said with a straight face, 'Oh, the border is secure,'" Fallon concluded. "He was under oath when he said that, so maybe he believed that. I don't think he did, because then he was caught on a hot mic a couple of weeks ago, saying, 'The border is a catastrophe.'

"So which is it? It's a catastrophe, or is it secure?"

