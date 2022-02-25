Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Putin a 'Megalomaniac' Who Could Kill Thousands

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never regarded Ukraine as a sovereign nation, and he's "obviously a megalomaniac," who could allow thousands of Ukrainians to die to satisfy his goals, but as that happens, the world will see him for what he is, Rep. Pat Fallon said Friday on Newsmax.

"The last person to invade Ukraine was named Adolf," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is the biggest land invasion we've seen in Europe since World War II, and Putin was asked once if the Ukrainians and Russians were brothers, and he said, 'No, we share the same soul.' "

Putin has said that the demise of the Soviet Union in the 20th century was the "greatest geopolitical disaster in the last 100 years," Fallon said.

"He resents the verdict of the Cold War," the congressman added. "Thousands of people, if not tens of thousands, of people may die and the world economic situation is going to suffer to satisfy the goals of this one despot."

However, Fallon said he believes that Ukraine could be an "X factor" against Russia, as even though Russia is poised to overtake Kyiv and potentially the rest of Ukraine, the people of the smaller sovereign nation are historically tough and will fight back.

"We've seen some protests, not many, but some protests in Russia," said Fallon. "If the Ukrainians stand up, there are 44 million people in that country."

That kind of David versus Goliath fight will inspire the world, whose opinion is already "hot" about the brutal Russian invasion, he continued.

"It's hot right now, but I want it white-hot," said Fallon. "I want people to be furious across the globe because this is essentially an economic siege and it's who's going to blink first. Putin's betting on the fact that the West will blink before he has to."

He added that Ukrainians fought back against Germany in World War II, facing off against attacks for four years against the "greatest military machine history has ever seen.

"You have to remember what happened there during the occupation," said Fallon. "If a German soldier was killed [the Nazis] oftentimes just hung 100 civilians randomly, and these people endured that and they fought. Stalingrad is not that far away. We know what happened there."

Further, if there is hand-to-hand combat in the streets of Ukraine's cities, the world is a very small place now" because of technology and will be watching, said Fallon.

"You know the images of, let's say, God forbid, a 17-year-old girl lying dead, killed by a Russian soldier, those images are going to be burned and seared into the memories and the hearts of people worldwide," said Fallon. "If you're a pariah and you act like one, you've got to be treated like one."

