Pat McEnroe to Newsmax: LIV Tour Success Depends on How Much Saudis Invest

The success of the LIV golf tour entirely depends on how much money the Saudis are willing to invest, Patrick McEnroe told Newsmax on Monday.

The broadcaster and former tennis pro also told "Wake Up America" that there was "some fun stuff" at the tournament held at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, including "some loud music and the starts are weird... the way they do the shotgun starts."

McEnroe said he felt like he "was watching a golf event and then a Trump rally broke out," with many people cheering on the former president.

The former pro was particularly impressed by Pat Perez, who he described as a middle of the road pro much like himself back in his day.

McEnroe bemoaned that there was not LIV tennis back when he was on the tennis tour, pointing out that “[Perez] shot an 80 a couple of weeks ago and was way off the lead again in New Jersey and walks away with $1.5 million in two tournaments for doing absolutely nothing because his team ... wins both of these events."

