Rep. Harrigan to Newsmax: Israel-Iran Clashes Show Potential Danger for US

The United States must remain vigilant against the potential strikes on its homeland, given the potential that covert bases could be set up for attacks, Rep. Pat Harrigan told Newsmax on Friday, while Iranian missile strikes were hitting Tel Aviv.

"I don't think that we should ever underestimate our adversaries around the globe," the North Carolina Republican said on "American Agenda."

"As we saw, Israel actually set up covert drone bases inside Iran over the last several months, preparing for this attack that they've initiated."

Harrigan said foreign adversaries must not be allowed to buy land in the United States, particularly near its military bases.

"We have seen the proliferation of very inexpensive yet highly capable technologies around the globe," he said. "These technologies, these threats are very real. They are very capable, and they are very inexpensive."

He added that the nation's immigration enforcement under the Biden administration has made the nation "far less safe."

"We had over 10 million illegal aliens come into this country," Harrigan said. "We do not know who they are. We do not know what their motivations were. We do not know what their future intentions are."

Meanwhile, Harrigan said that he does not think Israel's strikes on Iran will end its current regime, but it does show that "America and the West and Israel are very serious about denuclearizing Iran."

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he said. "I just cannot say that adamantly enough. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. … We have the capability to achieve a decisive overmatch against Iran here. They do not hold the cards. We hold all the cards."

