Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: IRS Whistleblowers' Testimony Reliable

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Americans should have no concerns about the truthfulness of testimony by two IRS whistleblowers set to appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability regarding alleged preferential treatment for Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.

Gary Shapley and an unnamed IRS whistleblower are scheduled to testify in front of the committee on Wednesday.

"These are career public service officers that have nothing to gain from this and, quite frankly, are risking quite a bit — not only their careers, but they're under oath, and if anything that they say that's proven to be false, they could be criminally charged," Fallon, who sits on the committee, told "American Agenda."

"I take with a lot of credence what they're going to testify to tomorrow."

Fallon said Americans deserve to know the truth whether there was political interference by the Department of Justice regarding the investigation of Hunter Biden over tax evasion and gun violations. He said the whistleblowers' allegations are "not only shocking, it's really quite, frankly, chilling."

"Gary Shapley will testify tomorrow along with another IRS whistleblower that when they were about to conduct an interview in December of 2020 with Hunter Biden, that the higher-ups in the FBI notified not only the Secret Service, but the Biden transition team that Hunter Biden would be asked questions," Fallon said. "But then they were given rules of engagement and instructed that they were not allowed to approach the subject, Hunter Biden. They couldn't knock on his door. They could sit outside his home and wait for him to come to them. And, of course, he never came to them. So they never got to conduct the interview."

