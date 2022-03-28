Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden's Putin Comments 'Not Helpful in Any Regard'

President Joe Biden's comment about Russian President Vladimir Putin not being allowed to remain in power was "not helpful in any regard," at a time when what Ukraine needs is weapons, not words, Rep. Pat Fallon said Monday on Newsmax.

"We know what we need to do right now, and that is to arm the Ukrainians to the teeth, help them out economically, and with humanitarian aid," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Just give them the Polish MiGs [fighter jets] and let's give them artillery pieces and stop calling for the removal of their [Russia's] dictator."

Fallon also panned Biden's speech all around, telling Newsmax that "every time that guy speaks, he's about as inspiring as a stale croissant."

Biden has come under fire after saying, at the end of his speech Saturday in Poland, that Putin "cannot remain in power," sparking a denial from the White House that he was calling for regime change and creating concerns that his words could escalate matters in Ukraine further.

His comment has been blamed on being a gaffe, but Fallon said he watched the video of the speech and Biden was "staring right into the teleprompter screen."

Meanwhile, nobody is talking about the fact that Ukraine feeds much of the world, said Fallon.

"That planting season starts right now, and they're fighting a war," he said. "Commodity prices are going to go through the roof in about six months."

Fallon was one of the members of the congressional delegation that traveled to Poland last week, and he called the experience "inspiring."

"The Polish people are very fond of America," he said. "They love being in NATO. They saw 30 years ago the danger of a resurgent Russia. That's why they approached NATO to join. They have been a success story, really, and they hate the Russians, and I kind of love them for that, because they know what Putin's capable of."

The Polish have also opened their homes to the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians that have entered the country, he said, but the situation can't go on for several more months.

"We have to do everything we can to provide humanitarian, economic, and military aid to the Ukrainians so they can keep up the fight and finally expel the criminal invaders, the Russians," said Fallon.

He added that Ukraine and Poland have historical, ethnic, and familial ties, and he was impressed with the Polish people.

"They're a great ally," he said. "I saw a big statue in Warsaw of none other than Ronald Reagan. You don't see that too often."

Poland and other neighboring countries are concerned about Putin's push, particularly Moldova, which is not part of the NATO alliance, said Fallon.

"Their prime minister said to us 'please implant with us. Please help us remain a member of the free world,'" said Fallon.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here