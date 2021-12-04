Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: White House Climate Has Changed Our Border

The massive border crisis recreated by the Biden administration has been blamed on climate change by border czar Vice President Kamala Harris, but Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax it is the climate in the White House that truly caused the inhumane conditions.

"Vice President Kamala Harris has been an absolute abject disaster – not even a disaster, a catastrophe – as a quote unquote "border czar,'" Fallon told "Saturday Report." "She's put her head in the sand, and she had the audacity to say that the root cause of the migration crisis was climate change.

"Yeah, I would agree with that was the climate that changed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue come Jan. 20."

That, of course, is the address of the White House where Fallon said President Joe Biden and his border crisis designee has been a problem solved by former President Donald Trump look unsolvable all over again.

"The flood became a trickle, and now it's a flood again," Fallon told guest host Kilmeny Duchardt of the wave of mass illegal immigration across the southern border.

Fallon lamented the liberal media used to hyperventilate and cover Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shouting down border agents and falling to her knees and crying, but not AOC is no where near the border, along with Harris and Biden.

The media is missing the true story on the inhumanity of open borders conceding control to the Mexican drug cartels, Fallon continued.

"Joe Biden is the one that's been inhumane," he added. "His policies have been inhumane.

"Nobody wants to talk about in the mainstream media what's really going on."

Fallon noted the cartels are getting rich with drugs, human, and sex trafficking – and doing much worse to women in children in Mexico.

"They are so powerful that they've shut down the press in Mexico," Fallon warned of the cartels. "If you report on their activities, you're most likely going to be killed.

"And the mainstream media in this country ignores that completely, and that's a story, and people need to know what's really going on."

