Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Border Terror Threats Trending Higher Under Biden

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, doesn't like the upward trend of 38 people on the U.S. "terrorism watchlist" reportedly being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border since October.

For starters, that figure doesn't address the "terrorism watchlist" principals who evaded Border Patrol officials — otherwise known as got-aways — when crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Also, the 38 number essentially covers about one-third of the "terrorism watchlist" apprehensions at the southern border since President Joe Biden took over the White House in January 2021 — suggesting the border chaos has become more dangerous now, compared to any other point of the Biden presidency.

"More than 100" watchlist border apprehensions have occurred during Biden's presidential term, noted Fallon.

That overflow at the border "is a clear and present danger to the safety of our country," Fallon told Newsmax on Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"We don't even know who these [got-aways] are," said Fallon, while conveying his skepticism toward so many migrants innocently "pursuing a better life" in America, coincidentally under Biden's watch.

If that were true, immigrants would enter into the U.S. through the various legal ports, said Fallon. "There are nefarious individuals coming across the border, a criminal element," he added.

The above comment prompted the question of whether the cartels, which specialize in human and drug trafficking, should be the No. 1 concern for the Biden administration and Border Patrol officials moving forward.

Fallon quickly answered in the affirmative. From his perspective, cartels pouring fentanyl — the leading cause of death among American adults ages 18-45 — into the country are getting minimal resistance from the Biden White House.

The fentanyl crisis "is costing Americans their lives," said Fallon, while lamenting that America lost 107,000 people to opioid overdoses last year — including more than 80,000 deaths from products laced with fentanyl.

"And this administration doesn't seem to care about the safety of its citizens," added Fallon.

