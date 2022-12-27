Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: We Need to Pass Border Security Legislation

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax conditions at the southern border have gone from being a "crisis to a catastrophe, and now we're bordering on collapse."

Fallon made his remarks during a Tuesday interview on "Wake Up America."

Adding to his concerns is the fact that Title 42, a Trump administration policy that allowed for the rapid deportation of many illegal immigrants from the border, even asylum-seekers, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, was set to end Dec. 20. But the U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary extension last week after 19 Republican-led states filed a petition to preserve it. The high court's definitive ruling could come any time.

"If the Supreme Court were to consult me, I would tell them: 'Please keep the policy in place because we went from a crisis to a catastrophe, and now we're bordering on collapse.'"

And he added: "Consider this, we, in our history, never had more than 200,000 people cross the border illegally in a given month. Under [President] Joe Biden, we've had nine months in a row. This is startling. We've had over 5 million people cross the border under his watch. The last April that President [Donald] Trump was in office compared to this last April, it was 1,258% worse. There's just no answer from this administration. They are perfectly fine with a de facto open border.

"We need to pass comprehensive border security legislation out of the House once the adults in the room — the GOP majority — take over next week. In Texas, we have 25 GOP members of Congress. We got together a package. It's very comprehensive and has 40 pieces of legislation in it that would help secure the border. I think we can pass a lot of that out of the House.

"But what Chuck Schumer and the Democrats do in the Senate is on them. And if they don't take this issue seriously, then they're going to have to answer for it at the ballot box come 2024."

