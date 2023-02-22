Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: 'You Can't Believe Anything' Biden Says

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine was "more just for his poll numbers" than an attempt to help the country.

Fallon said on "Wake Up America" that "there was an opportunity here for deterrence before Russia decided to even invade, and Joe Biden failed miserably."

The congressman later said that former President Donald Trump told Putin "do not invade Ukraine … we’re going to use every means in our power to deter you."

He added that Trump "was going to conduct economic warfare as well by unleashing American energy, therefore bankrupting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, making him unable to even finance the war to begin with."

Fallon said later, "You can’t believe anything that Joe Biden says is true."

The Texas Republican said that the trip to Kyiv "was more just for his poll numbers, and now he's taken one more substantive trip to Ukraine than he has to, rather than our own southern border because that one was sanitized, and it took him two years to do it.

"So yeah, it's a deflection as well. And it's a slap to his base also."

