Tags: pat fallon | republicans | congress | matt gaetz | kevin mccarthy | democrats

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Republicans Are 'Big Cats to Herd'

By    |   Wednesday, 04 October 2023 08:00 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it is harder to "herd" Republicans in the House to agree on issues compared to the Democrat "lemmings" who would follow each other over a cliff.

"Unlike the Democrats, who are lemmings that will follow their leader off a cliff, [House Republicans are] a bunch of cats," Fallon said during the "Chris Salcedo Show."

"It's hard to herd us, man. I mean, we're talking about big cats. And we have a very diverse ideology."

Fallon said that Republicans "think for themselves" instead of following blindly along with a single agenda or narrative.

The divergence of opinion within the Republican Party was on display Tuesday as Democrats joined with eight Republicans to boot Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speaker's chair.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led the move to remove McCarthy. It is the first time in history that the lower chamber voted to remove the speaker.

Fallon said that such actions show the strength of disagreement in the party that leads to debates and compromises rather than accepting one line.

When asked about legislative promises that have not yet been voted on or passed with the narrow GOP majority, Fallon said that they have passed items but cannot get them through the upper chamber.

He said that while House Republicans were able to pass a bill early in the year, reversing funding approved by Democrats for 87,000 new IRS agents, the measure was "dead on arrival" in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

"I believe we did pass ... the revocation of the 87,000 IRS agents, which [was] one of the first things we did," he said. "But a lot of this stuff that we pass out of the House is dead on arrival when it goes to [Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer in the Senate."

