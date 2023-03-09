Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: US Imperiled by Cartels

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that the U.S. military should be used to try to stop cartels "because they are a clear and present danger" to the country.

Fallon said on "Wake Up America," when asked if the U.S. military should be used in some way to stop cartels, that he "signed on the legislation to target particularly the Sinaloa Cartel because they are a clear and present danger to the United States of America.

"I asked that in committee yesterday and the commander of [U.S. Northern Command] agreed with me that they are. And if they are, then we need to use every measure we can to keep Americans safe. Because if you're not safe, then you're not free."

Fallon also said that the Biden administration's efforts to stop illegal border crossings are "just window dressing. ... 70% of the folks that are crossing the border now are single adults and so … We need to tell the American people that tale of the tape … the worst January we ever had was this January, 156,000 illegal border crossings.

"But it was far more than that, because now they are granting parole if you're from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragu,a or Venezuela. So the prior month in December, it was 251,000 illegal crossings, which was the worst month we've ever had in our history."