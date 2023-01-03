×
Fallon to Newsmax: McCarthy Could 'Have Tough Time' Getting Votes for Speaker

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 11:00 AM EST

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., might "have a tough time getting" enough votes to become the chamber's next speaker.

He added: "Let's be honest and let's be frank and candid: It depends on what happens. I mean, if these five to 10 to 15 folks hold out and these Republicans don't vote for Kevin McCarthy, he's going to have a tough time getting to 218."

But, he said, on "Wake Up America," "I can guarantee you this, I'm going to make a bold prediction: Kevin McCarthy gets 218 votes. He's the next speaker."

"I don't think any Democrats are going to come across and I don't quite frankly think he's asking, so we have to, as a conference, get together and decide," Fallon said. "Now he did win the conference vote when we had an internal Republican vote. The reason why we do that … is to ensure that the Democrats do not have a say in who the next speaker is just like they did it with us. 

"So Kevin McCarthy won that vote 188 to 31. He raised half a billion dollars to help get us into the majority, we’re in the majority now … and he also knows, I've talked to him personally and said, 'You know, we've got to paint with bold colors, not soft pastels. The American people don't want … John Boehner 2.0 or Paul Ryan 3.0. We want to go in a different way, a Ronald Reagan way, a Donald Trump way.'"

