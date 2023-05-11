Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: End of Title 42 'Cataclysmic' Situation

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday the end of Title 42 means the situation at the southern border is poised to go from "a catastrophe" to "cataclysmic" under the Biden administration.

"Unfortunately, I think we are going to see a huge change," Fallon told "American Agenda." "This was a crisis that became a catastrophe and now we're bordering on absolutely cataclysmic because there are no more mechanisms, there's no will on the Biden administration to enforce the laws that are already on the books.

"Then there were some tools that President Trump had to mitigate this crisis. For instance, the wait-in-Mexico policy, where you would wait in Mexico while your asylum claim was adjudicated. Title 42, which of course, is going away at [11:59 p.m. Thursday]. They refused to complete the border wall that was bought and paid for, with laborers right there to do the work and the contractors. And they won't deport anyone, so we are going to have a cataclysmic situation on our hands, and the blame lies at the feet of Joe Biden."

Commenting on Biden’s decision to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border to process paperwork and perform administrative tasks, Fallon said Biden’s approach is far different than his predecessor’s.

"Under President Trump, we had detain and deport," he said. "Under Joe Biden, we have catch and release and this is just all a shell game to them. They don't have the will, they're catering to their far-left base, and they're not enforcing the laws that are on the books."

"What they're ultimately doing is endangering all Americans because we don't even know who these people are. There have been 7 million illegal border crossings in the last 2 1/2 years, we've had 160 countries being represented by folks that have crossed the border illegally, tens of thousands of Chinese nationals, tens of thousands of Russian nationals, to name a few, and we have record fentanyl deaths. [There were] 80,000 deaths last year due to fentanyl, most of it made in China and then ferried through Mexico. So, the American people deserve and need to demand a secure border."

Fallon also did not hold back when it came to reacting to comments made by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that Congress caused the border crisis.

"He's a lying sack of beans, and he's a disgrace," Fallon said. "The Democrats had both chambers of Congress and the White House for two years, and they did absolutely nothing except take a trickle of illegal immigration and make it a flood. For Mayorkas to blame Congress is an absolute abject joke. We’ve never had, in our history, 200,000 illegal border crossings in a given month – it had never happened before. It had happened 10 months in a row under this administration."

