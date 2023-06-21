×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pat fallon | newsmax | hunter biden

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Hunter Deal Shows 'Two-Tiered Justice System'

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 11:47 AM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Wednesday criticized the plea deal granted to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, saying it shows a "two-tiered justice system" when compared to the charges against former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to tax misdemeanors and made a deal with prosecutors to resolve a gun charge, which his attorney said would "resolve" the Justice Department's criminal investigation of his client.

Fallon, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," said that "400 years, President Trump faces for … allegedly having some boxes of papers securely resting in his home, which he could have declassified himself. But Hunter Biden is … charged with felony gun possession and tax evasion, and he's going to walk. That is absolutely the very definition … of a two-tiered justice system."

Fallon also noted that the deal "is completely separate from our investigation about the influence peddling and the selling of access, and I think the timing is very interesting in this plea deal to be announced just after we had a seismic revelation with the 1023 form that we have been reading the last couple of weeks."

He continued: "When I was reading it, it was breaking my heart because this is from an FBI paid informant who spent nothing but directly reliable, impeccable, according to the FBI, saying that the President of the United States was correctly bribed by a foreign national to the tune of $5 million, and his son an additional $5 million. They don't want to talk about that because you can't even explain that away."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Wednesday criticized the plea deal granted to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, saying it shows a "two-tiered justice system" when compared to the charges against former President Donald Trump.
pat fallon, newsmax, hunter biden
262
2023-47-21
Wednesday, 21 June 2023 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved