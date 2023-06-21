Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Hunter Deal Shows 'Two-Tiered Justice System'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Wednesday criticized the plea deal granted to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, saying it shows a "two-tiered justice system" when compared to the charges against former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to tax misdemeanors and made a deal with prosecutors to resolve a gun charge, which his attorney said would "resolve" the Justice Department's criminal investigation of his client.

Fallon, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," said that "400 years, President Trump faces for … allegedly having some boxes of papers securely resting in his home, which he could have declassified himself. But Hunter Biden is … charged with felony gun possession and tax evasion, and he's going to walk. That is absolutely the very definition … of a two-tiered justice system."

Fallon also noted that the deal "is completely separate from our investigation about the influence peddling and the selling of access, and I think the timing is very interesting in this plea deal to be announced just after we had a seismic revelation with the 1023 form that we have been reading the last couple of weeks."

He continued: "When I was reading it, it was breaking my heart because this is from an FBI paid informant who spent nothing but directly reliable, impeccable, according to the FBI, saying that the President of the United States was correctly bribed by a foreign national to the tune of $5 million, and his son an additional $5 million. They don't want to talk about that because you can't even explain that away."