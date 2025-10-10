Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'American Swagger' Key to Gaza Peace

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday he is "hopeful and cautiously optimistic" that the Gaza ceasefire will hold — but warned that Hamas' history of bad-faith negotiations makes any optimism tempered by caution.

Fallon, appearing on "American Agenda," praised the developing truce and credited President Donald Trump's leadership and deterrence posture — "a little American swagger" — as key factors in brokering the peace accord between Israel and the Hamas terrorists.

"Unfortunately, in the past, Hamas hasn't been negotiating in good faith. Hopefully, this is different," Fallon said. "And the 200 troops, the plan is to have them in Israel, not in Gaza. And I really do pray this holds."

Fallon said that if the ceasefire leads to the disarmament of Hamas, free and fair elections in Gaza, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence with Israel, it would mark a "historic" milestone.

"If this holds … I do think next year President Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," Fallon said. "This is an epic and really historic achievement."

Fallon stressed that the truce's success depends on Hamas' behavior but argued that American strength and credibility under Trump's leadership made diplomacy possible.

"It is due to the president's commitment to projecting power, having a professional military, a little American swagger and deterring aggression," Fallon said. "And that's what our military should be doing."

Fallon emphasized that peace requires respect and deterrence, echoing the Reagan doctrine of peace through strength.

"You want to be respected and you want to be liked, but you need to be feared," Fallon said. "We are committed to peace. But the only way you're going to get peace, as President Trump and President Reagan have shown, is you get it through strength."

