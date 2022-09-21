Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Dems' Immigration Hypocrisy 'Knows No Bounds'

Democrats' hypocrisy regarding immigration "knows no bounds," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Fallon, appearing on Wednesday's "Wake Up America," was asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adams threatening to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of migrants from the southern border to the Big Apple.

"The hypocrisy knows no bounds," Fallon told host Alison Maloni. "You know what? If they [liberals] didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all, quite frankly."

Another example of Democrats' hypocrisy concerns migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I have to laugh when liberals say sending 58 migrants to Martha's Vineyard is a humanitarian crisis," Fallon told Newsmax." "How about the millions that have been crossing in Texas."

Fallon was asked about Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser creating an Office of Migrant Services to assist migrants being bused to her city.

"How about securing the border? That would be something," Fallon told Maloni. "Let's look at the tale of the tape here. In April of this year, we had 234,000 illegal border crossings – that's 1,258% higher than the last April President Trump was in office. And then in May, it was 240,000, which was 930% higher than the last May that President Trump was in office. And from April to August, if you include known got-aways, we're talking about somewhere between 1.3 and 1.5 million illegal border crossings in five months.

"We had never seen a year where we had more than 2 million encounters ... we're already there. That could be, really, 3 or 4 million in the coming years … 5 million ... this is unsustainable."

U.S. Customs and Border Patrols statistics this week show that authorities encountered 203,597 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in August — the sixth straight month of more than 200,000. That meant the number of migrants reported along the southern border in fiscal year 2022 was an all-time high of more than 2 million.

"[Vice President] Kamala Harris has said that the border is secure. This is their definition of secure – 1.5 million over the last five months," Fallon told Newsmax. "Ten thousand pounds of fentanyl has been seized in this fiscal year which is enough to kill every American about seven or eight times over. That's their definition of 'secure.' A hundred and seven thousand Americans have died of opioid overdoses just last year.

"The border is wide open. It is porous, and we need to recognize that fact so that we can correct it. Because it is not a crisis, it is a catastrophe."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!