Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: GOP Needs New Rule to Hold McCarthy Accountable

Texas congressman Pat Fallon says he's ready to vote in Kevin McCarthy as House speaker if the GOP majority approves a new rule that would allow five members of the House majority to force a vote of no-confidence in their leader.

He also voiced disappointment in the omnibus spending package passed by the Senate, insisting it is at odds with the interests of his constituents.

"They have their powdered wigs, and they speak with their British accents. We're the people's house and we are far more accountable because we are on two-year terms," Fallon said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We're the closest thing to the people. And I'm hearing what the people in the 4th district of Texas are saying. They're saying, 'Fallon, fight socialism. Get a speaker. Get sworn in and then do what you're going to do.'

"The rules package that we are ready to pass once we have a speaker, it says that they can have essentially a no-confidence vote, a call on the chair, and any five Republicans can do that," he added after McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become House leader for a second day in a row.

"So, if Kevin McCarthy does not lead boldly, we can throw him out. There's a mechanism to make sure he keeps his word. So, I'm ready to get going. Let's go."

Approving new rules will be one of the first acts of the GOP's majority later this week.

McCarthy in the rules package sent to GOP members Sunday also vowed to end the practice of proxy voting and virtual participation in hearings, requiring lawmakers to be in Washington, D.C., to participate in hearings and votes.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!