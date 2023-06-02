Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Calls to Oust McCarthy Not 'Realistic'

Rep. Pat Fallon told Newsmax on Friday that he voted against the debt ceiling legislation in the House this week because it "could have been a lot better," but he is calling on his colleagues who want Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed because of the deal he reached with President Joe Biden to be "realistic about where we are."

"We have a very narrow majority in one chamber," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The Democrats control the Senate and the Democrats control the White House, so I didn't hear any complaints from the GOP conference about Kevin's performance in the first six months."

Fallon also questioned where removing McCarthy, R-Calif., would lead.

"Are we going to have six or eight speakers in the next year and a half?" he asked. "We're going to be like the Italian Parliament. Are we going to have 15 more votes for the next speaker?"

Meanwhile, the blame for the debt ceiling suspension should be placed "where it belongs," said Fallon. "I'll give you a list of names. Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Kareem Jeffries, and the rest of the Democrats [who] won't acknowledge that we have an impending fiscal crisis catastrophe on our hands, and we kick the can down the road. I think we need to address it and work toward a balanced budget."

Fallon also on Friday commented on the fight from House Oversight Committee James Comer, R-Ky., for a document from the FBI implicating Biden in an alleged bribery scheme.

Comer will be briefed by the FBI Monday and review the document as well, and Fallon said the reason that is happening is because the House was going to otherwise hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt.

"They've been dragging their feet for years, over two years, and that's why we didn't get to see any of the suspicious activity reports, of which there is about 170 on the Biden family, until we had subpoena power," said Fallon.

The FBI has "held the water for Joe Biden," he added. "So it's time to get to the truth. Long past time to get to the truth."

