Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Biden 'Prioritizing Political Agendas'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 06:47 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is "prioritizing political agendas over protecting Americans," in regard to his immigration policy.

Fallon was asked on "John Bachman Now" about a recent report from the New York Post claiming that the White House pressured the El Paso, Texas, mayor not to declare a state of emergency due to the number of migrants living in the city.

Fallon said, "If this report is true, that the White House asked El Paso not to declare a migrant emergency, then this is another example of Joe Biden prioritizing political agendas over protecting Americans."

He added that what "nobody ever talks about are the 3.8 million people in this world that are trying to get to this country legally [and] waiting in line patiently."

Fallon noted that the "average wait is nine years. Some die, literally die waiting to come to this country. And these are exactly the kind of folks that we want to come here; they are respecting the laws and the rules of the country that they want to become a part of."

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 06:47 PM
