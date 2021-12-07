Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Must Stay Firm Against 'Bully' Putin

President Joe Biden must remain firm against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the possibility that Russian troops, which are amassed at the Ukraine border, could launch a strike at the neighboring country, Rep. Pat Fallon said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I'd like to see a de-escalation of the fever pitch that has been happening along the Ukrainian border," Fallon, R-Texas, said on Newsmax's "National Report," after Putin and Biden began their video conference Tuesday morning.

"In 2014, [Russia] did violate Ukrainian sovereignty by essentially stealing the Crimean Peninsula, so Putin has a track record of doing this."

Fallon added that Putin now wants to expand the Russian empire and is "particularly picking on Ukraine."

"He's acting like a bully and being very aggressive, and I hope and pray Joe Biden remains firm," Fallon said. "It's in the best interest not only of the United States and the European Union but the world for Russia to stand down and let Ukraine pick and choose its own course."

Putin is pushing back against Ukraine potentially joining NATO, and Fallon pointed out that the organization works because an attack on one nation is an attack on all.

Even without Ukraine officially being part of NATO, "Putin is rolling some major dice, so hopefully, he'll put them back in the drawer," Fallon said.

The congressman also commented on news from The Wall Street Journal, which on Sunday, reported that China wants to build its first military presence in the Atlantic Ocean by establishing a base in the central African country of Equatorial Guinea.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, it's a 10," Fallon said when asked about the level of concern on the report. "We just talked about Russia and the Soviet Union. The Soviets never tried to have a base in the Atlantic, so it's dangerously close to violating the Monroe Doctrine, which has been the foreign policy of the United States for over 200 years."

The congressman also discussed developments from his state, with the Biden Justice Department suing over the state's congressional maps being redrawn.

"Texas is going to have 38 congressional seats, most likely the way it's drawn, it [will] be a breakdown of 25 Republicans and 13 Democrats," Fallon said. "In Illinois, they have 17 seats. The Democrats control that process up there, where it's going to be 14 Democrats and only three Republicans. The Department of Justice is not going to sue Illinois. Why? Because it favors Democrats."