Tags: pat fallon | joe biden | bribes | subpoenas | hunter biden | business associates | testimony

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden's 'House of Cards Is Falling'

Friday, 10 November 2023 09:47 PM EST

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, believes President Joe Biden's "house of cards is falling" as the House begins to subpoena Hunter Biden's former business associates.

Appearing Friday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Fallon argued that it will be tough for the Biden family's story to stay together with five associates already subpoenaed and more likely to come.

One of them is Eric Schwerin, formerly the managing director of the now-defunct investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, which Hunter Biden helped co-found.

"Eric Schwerin knows where all the bodies are buried," explained Fallon, who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, the panel that issues the subpoenas.

Fallon added that Schwerin has "been someone we wanted to talk to for the last several years" and that his testimony could be a "treasure trove of information if he chooses to tell the truth."

The likely testimony from business associates Schwerin, Mervyn Yan and Rob Walker, gallerist George Bergès, and art patron Elizabeth Naftali is why Fallon is adamant that the president's "house of cards is falling."

"If we were on your show last year, we would have told you that we could've proved $1 million of foreign payments to the Biden family. Now we can tell that that number's $24 million, and if you believe FD-1023, it's $34 million," Fallon stated.

"I think when this is all said and done, it'll be north of $50 million, and I wouldn't be surprised if we bordered on 75 or 100," he continued, "because every time we subpoena bank records from the Biden family ... we find more foreign money."

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 10 November 2023 09:47 PM
