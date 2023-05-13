Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden, Mayorkas Lying About Border

The worsening situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is infuriating, but President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are lying about what's happening and the seriousness of the matter, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Just look at some numbers," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count." "We had never had a month ever in our history where we had 200,000 illegal border crossings. We've had 14 months in a row of that under Joe Biden."

In addition, the numbers are being counted "differently" now because paroles are being issued automatically for immigrants from certain countries, said Fallon.

"So what we've seen in the last 2.5 years is 7 million illegal border crossings with 160 countries represented by people that are crossing the border illegally," he said, adding that more than 100 people who were on the terrorist watch list entered the country.

There were also more than 80,000 deaths from the drug fentanyl in the last year, a record amount, said Fallon.

"This is asymmetrical warfare being waged by the communist Chinese, and Joe Biden wants to look the other way," he said.

Biden, though, is allowing the situation to continue because "his far-left base demands that we have an open border," said Fallon. "The people that live on the border are leaving the Democratic Party in droves because they're tired of the chaos, the corruption, the crime, and the cartels."

The situation can be solved if people "stop voting for Democrats" but instead "vote for people who will secure your country," Fallon added. "We're allowing Mexico and other countries to export their poverty into ours. We want legal migration. Legal migration makes us stronger. Illegal immigration doesn't."

He also pointed out that the terminology keeps changing for the illegal migrants, when "the fact of the matter is, 99% of these folks crossing the border illegally are economic migrants" who are looking for a better life.

"I can empathize with that, but there's an orderly way to do it," said Fallon. "We cannot allow millions of people to come into the country when we don't know who they are."

He further noted that thousands of Russian nationals or Chinese nationals have come across the border, and that could "create chaos" if "only 1% of them are sleeper agents who are intended to do us harm."

But liberals won't acknowledge that Americans deserve a secure border, but "if you're not safe, then you're not free," he said.