Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Law-Abiding Citizens' Will Be 'Harassed by Armed IRS

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden has "broken his promise" on new taxes with the "Inflation Reduction Act" and that "law-abiding citizens" are going to be "harassed" by armed IRS agents.

"There's going to be $17 billion just next year in new taxes that will target folks that make under $200,000 a year," Fallon said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So that's a shattered — not even a broken — promise."

Citing the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the New York Post reports that the "Inflation Reduction Act," will result in working-class Americans being forced to pay billions of dollars in new taxes due to stronger enforcement.

An analysis by the CBO estimates that those making less than $400,000 — the group on which Biden promised not to raise taxes — will pay an estimated $20 billion more in owed taxes over the next 10 years due to the Democrats' $740 billion package, which also earmarks $80 billion to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

Biden signed the measure into law on Tuesday.

The Texas Republican said that the "shattered promise" comes at a terrible time for Americans grappling with record-high inflation and trying to make ends meet.

"We're looking at Joe Biden's economy, with 8.5% inflation, and let's look at the things that we absolutely need to buy," he said. "Gasoline is up 44%, airline tickets are up 28%, butter's up 26%, eggs 38%, coffee 20%, flour 22%. All these things are in double digits."

"That's a bill of goods to sell," the Lone Star State congressman continued. "Joe Biden wants to hire 87,000 new IRS agents. First of all, I think we should be hiring 87,000 new border patrol agents."

Fallon said he recently held several town halls where people were asked about the "Inflation Reduction Act" and its provision to hire tens of thousands of IRS agents.

"There were about 1,200 great Americans that showed up and not one person raised their hand when asked how many of you want to hire 87,000 new IRS agents," he said. "Nobody wants that because of course, they're going to come after us. Law-abiding citizens are going to get harassed by an IRS that apparently is going to be armed as well, which is terribly egregious."

The IRS caused an uproar online last week after a job posting for special agents within the law enforcement branch of the agency listed the use of "deadly force" as a "key requirement" for the position.

News2Share Editor Ford Fischer reported that the posting was briefly taken down before it reappeared without the controversial language.

