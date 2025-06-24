Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Iran Should Learn: No Nukes, No Terror

In the aftermath of the war, Iran will hopefully understand that it will not be permitted to either have a nuclear weapon or support terrorist activity, Rep. Pat Fallon told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Newsline," the Texas Republican said that President Donald Trump "made it very clear [to both Israel and Iran] that he wanted the cease fire to hold and he used his influence ... but let's not lose sight of the fact that Iran is the No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism in the world. They were directly responsible for the death of over 600 United States military members in Iraq."

Fallon, a member of House Armed Services Committee, emphasized that "hopefully, after these strikes from Israel and then us, [Tehran] will understand that they will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and they should reign in this [terrorist] activity or there will be a dark road ahead for them."

The congressman also spoke of his hope that Trump can help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"That conflict should end, it can end," Fallon said. "President Trump again showed the leadership to have a path toward peace, but [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has resisted that thus far and hopefully that will change, and if not, if he does not want the carrot, then sometimes you have to give him the stick."

Fallon also talked about protecting the United States from cartels, after the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the issue.

The congressman said that "Joe Biden's de facto open border made Americans less safe."

He added that Texans "know we are safer now that Trump was elected, and he secured the border."