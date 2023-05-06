Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Mayorkas Serves Cartels, Not US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a "travesty" who is not working in the best interests of the United States, Rep. Pat Fallon, who has sought articles of impeachment against him, said on Newsmax on Saturday.

"He has absolutely done the bidding of one entity, and it's not the United States of America," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count." "It's the Mexican drug cartels."

And as a result, with Title 42 restrictions scheduled to end on May 11, the border situation is no longer a crisis, but it's at a "catastrophic point," said Fallon.

"We have never in our history had over 200,000 border crossings in a given month," he said, but with Mayorkas and President Joe Biden in charge, "we've had [that] 10 months in a row, and really, 14 months in a row because they're counting a little differently now, and it's only going to be getting worse in a few days."

But the administration, by pushing "illegal methods" almost seems as if it's begging migrants to come to the United States, the congressman said.

"There's a right way to do this. And by allowing even a million people under Biden's watch to come across illegally, they're incentivizing illegal activity, and they're punishing illegal methods," said Fallon, adding that the border towns need help dealing with the influx of people.

"They can't cope with it and what they need is strong federal leadership, which they're not getting from Joe Biden," said Fallon. "There are consequences for this."

Meanwhile, people on the U.S. side of the southern border are "overwhelmingly of Hispanic" background. And as American citizens, "they're leaving the Democratic Party in droves to come to the Republican Party," he said.

"[GOP Rep.] Monica De La Cruz was elected in Congressional District 15," Fallon said. "That district is about 75% Hispanic. And then Ryan Guillen, a Democratic state rep switched parties to the Republican Party because they know the Republicans are the only ones that are taking this seriously and we're the only party that will protect them."

In the end, Fallon said, the one way to solve the border situation is to reinstitute the "wait in Mexico" policy, which requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their claims are decided.

"We need to keep Title 42 because we don't know who these people are a lot of times," said Fallon. "We take them at their word. We need to build a wall and barriers that actually worked, and we need to deport the bad hombres, the bad people that are preying on the very folks that live along the southern border."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!