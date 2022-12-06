Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Twitter Exposé Shines Ugly Light on Dems, Big Tech

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, had a simple explanation for why the Biden administration has been quick to dismiss the detailed reporting from last week's exposé of Twitter, long before Elon Musk purchased the social platform for $44 billion.

The Biden White House has been "fixated on Twitter because they can no longer control it. Their allies are no longer running it," Fallon told Newsmax on Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

From "The Twitter Files" exposé, which shone a public light on Twitter's private penchant for suppressing the New York Post's Hunter Biden investigative piece from October 2020, and banning conservative accounts on the platform — sometimes at the alleged request of political groups — Fallon said Democrats "were caught with their hand in the cookie jar, and now they're trying to look at us and say, What's for dinner?"

"No, get your hand out of the damn jar, and let's see what we have here," added Fallon, alluding to the potential mess.

Musk's purchase of Twitter was followed closely by the subsequent exposé from journalist Matt Taibbi.

Fallon wanted the principals referenced in last week's "Twitter Files" — such as James Baker (former FBI lawyer) and Vijaya Gadde (former legal counsel at Twitter) — to go before the Republican-controlled House in January.

"What we're learning [in real-time] is, our greatest fears are being realized. It's been confirmed that Big Tech and social media have been putting their thumbs on the scale for years," said Fallon, while pledging the House Oversight Committee will have former Twitter decision-makers come in and "testify under oath" about the platform's First Amendment suppression tactics.

"We're going to expose to the American people what went on, and what these people were doing," said Fallon.

The Texas Republican offered revelations from a different investigative piece, where it was reported that — before, during, and after the 2020 presidential election — 70% of the Gmail-based campaign emails being sent from Republican-affiliated groups were diverted to spam accounts on Google, as opposed to just 10% of Democrat-affiliated mailers being redirected to spam.

"That, beyond a shadow of a doubt, proves that Big Tech was colluding with the Democratic Party," said Fallon, while characterizing that type of suppression as "disgusting" and "ridiculous."

