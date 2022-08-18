Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Trump Raid 'Looks Like a Political Hit Job'

The FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home was the "highest-profile" raid in its history, but the agency didn't take the greatest care possible, so it "looks like a political hit job," Rep. Pat Fallon said in a Newsmax interview Thursday.

"If you're going to do something like this, they better find Jimmy Hoffa's body at Mar-a-Lago," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It smacks of political harassment and is the fourth impeachment … it doesn't seem to have any merit whatsoever."

Further, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the FBI's search warrant, was a donor to former President Barack Obama, said Fallon.

"This is ridiculous," he said. "If you have something there, you probably want to make sure it's apolitical and go to a judge that was appointed by President Trump himself."

Reinhart on Thursday will hear a motion for releasing the full affidavit used to obtain the search warrant after several media outlets filed for access to the documentation. Trump has also said he wants the affidavit to be released.

Meanwhile, there is a great deal of speculation going on about the raid, leading to problems in credibility for the FBI, and information has been released that is not true.

"This is like mudslinging," said Fallon. "They reported it on page one, and then when they do the correction, it's on page 27. You have to ask yourself, Why is the DOJ refusing to release the affidavit? Why are they operating in the midst of fog and not being as transparent … this is unprecedented.

"Is this what former presidents are now going to have to face or at least the former presidents that are right of center?"

Such searches are "setting a very dangerous precedent," he added, noting that the search took place a few months before the fall midterm elections.

"A lot of people are encouraging [Trump], including myself, to announce for the presidency in 2024, but I think this is again the fourth impeachment," said Fallon. "Nothing more."

Fallon on Thursday further discussed the decision of the Keller (Texas) Independent School District in the Fort Worth-area to pull some books from its libraries for review ahead of the school year, including the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank's Diary.

According to The Dallas Morning News, school officials instructed libraries to pull any book that was challenged last year, including some that were flagged but approved later by a committee to remain.

"It did alarm me the Keller ISD school board president is denying the fact that they have removed the Bible and Anne Frank's Diary," said Fallon, even if the diary was a graphic version that may be inappropriate for younger teenagers.

"But I'm all for people in the school district doing a review, but if it's true they removed the Bible, that of course is very troubling," said Fallon. We don't want to go too far down this rabbit hole but we want to make sure that students are exposed to classic works of literature but not pornography."

