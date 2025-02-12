Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Elon Musk Is the Good Guy Here'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that while most members of the Democratic Party and their media allies are railing against the Department of Government Efficiency, the reality is "Elon Musk is the good guy here."

As Musk and his DOGE team continue to sift through mountains of transactions from government agencies, the tech mogul now claims to have uncovered several "extremely suspicious" activities at the U.S. Treasury. According to Musk, the Treasury Department alone is engaging in "unequivocal and obvious fraud" to the tune of almost $1 billion a week.

"The fact of the matter is that there's been at least $2.7 trillion wasted in the last 20 years, $764 billion under the Biden administration. And they don't even want to take a look at it under the hood," Fallon said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This is insane. Of course, we need to do that, because you know what? Fraud, waste and abuse helps no one."

Fallon said it's curious to see the Democrats "playing the role of contrarian."

"If you notice, on the DOGE committee, a Democrat cannot speak for five minutes without saying either 'billionaire' or 'unelected billionaire oligarch' or 'Elon Musk.' Their heads are going to explode," he said.

"Elon Musk is the good guy here. He's not the villain."

