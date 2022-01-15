Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Red Tsunami' Coming in This Year's Races

Rep. Pat Fallon, pointing to numbers in this past November's races, on Saturday predicted a "red tsunami" will take place in this year's elections.

"Look at what we saw in Virginia and New Jersey and any place in this country that had an election in November," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"We had a small special election for a statehouse seat that the Democrat won by 14 percentage points in 2020 and the Republicans took it by 2% in November 2021."

That marks a swing of about 15% because people are waking up, said Fallon.

"It's going to be fascinating to see what happens in November of this year because I don't think we're going to be looking at a red wave," said Fallon. "I'm predicting a red tsunami."

Fallon also commented Saturday on a report from Unusual Whales, which tracks market activity, after the website tweeted a chart showing that many politicians outperformed the market last year, with the top five all Republicans.

Fallon did not make the list, and he said Saturday that he believes most members of Congress "don't know anything" on information that would lead them to increased investments and that he made his money before being in politics.

"I have assets and I'm not going to apologize for that. I've done very well," said Fallon, the owner of a clothing company.

But he argued that if his money was in a blind trust, he would have earned more, not less, even though the "press jackals" have come after him.

"My return on my active trading account, while I was in Congress this past year, was 4%. That's in a year with the Dow up 19%, the NASDAQ went up 21% and the S&P 500 was up 27%," said Fallon. "I did six times worse…but that didn't stop the press jackals from trying to come at me, which is absurd."

He also commented that Republicans "make our money and then go into politics," where Democrats "get into politics and then they get rich, and that angers everybody."

"When you look at Joe Biden, he didn't succeed in the private sector," he added. "When you look at Barack Obama he didn't. How about Bill Clinton? You know, they're all just government elite hacks. The limousine liberals."

Fallon also commented on former President Donald Trump's Saturday rally, scheduled in Florence, Ariz.

"He's speaking for tens of millions of people," said Fallon. "What the left never understands is. Why are they so well attended? Why did they get such high ratings? Because he's saying things on stage that people are screaming at their televisions about."

