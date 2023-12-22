Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Taking Trump off Ballot Risks Republic's Lifeblood

Democrats are trying to prosecute the leading Republican on the ballot "simply because of his thoughts or how he spent his personal money or based the fact that everything that he could have discovered, he could have declassified, somehow he was breaking some rule or law which is completely absurd," says Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas.

"But that wasn't enough," Fallon told Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show" on Friday. "They don't want to talk about election integrity, either. In fact, they're committed to fighting us at every turn ... forget about just throwing mud at this guy or trying to put him in prison, let's just take him off the ballot entirely.

"You want to talk about risking the very lifeblood of the Republic? That's what they're doing," he added.

Colorado's top court Tuesday ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from serving as U.S. president and cannot appear on the primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

The historic 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, likely to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court, makes Trump the first presidential candidate deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used constitutional provision that bars officials who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

The ruling applies only to Colorado's March 5 Republican primary, but it could affect Trump's status in the state for the Nov. 5 general election. Nonpartisan U.S. election forecasters view Colorado as safely Democratic, meaning that President Joe Biden will likely carry the state regardless of Trump's fate there.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Colorado court said it would delay the effect of its decision until at least Jan. 4, 2024, to allow for an appeal.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

