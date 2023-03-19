Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Trump Charges About 'Silencing Dissent'

There is no excuse for any fair-minded American, no matter what party, to sit silently on the potential that former President Donald Trump will face charges in New York, as it's a "sham" and a "fraud," Rep. Pat Fallon told Newsmax on Sunday.

"This isn't about President Trump," the Texas Republican said during Sunday's special coverage on Newsmax after Trump's announcement that he expects to be charged with a crime by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "This is about silencing dissent. And if they can come for him, they're coming for you next; and that's really why we need to look at this."

Trump said Saturday on his Truth Social page that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office in connection to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with him. Trump has denied the claims.

Bragg, like other district attorneys around the country, was elected after financing by donor George Soros; and Fallon said that the elections were part of a "nefarious plan" by Soros.

"It's easier to influence a smaller election, and district attorneys have an incredible impact," said Fallon. "If this was a novel that I was pitching — I was writing a fictitious novel — and I was going to a publisher and saying, 'You know what? So the former president of the United States is going to be charged with a felony based on the testimony of a porn actress and a convicted felon,' they would throw it out on its face."

The legal theory behind potential charges is thin and untested, Fallon added, telling Newsmax that he is in "utter disbelief that this has occurred."

"We can't let this happen, because evil triumphs when good people do nothing," he continued.

Meanwhile, states can be going after "rogue district attorneys" like Bragg, said Fallon.

"In Florida, you saw the governor fire one of the DAs that refused to enforce the law and refused to prosecute crimes," the congressman said. "Unfortunately, in the liberal states, I don't think the governors have any problem with what somebody like Bragg is doing. As much as 52% of the felonies, he's reduced to misdemeanors. And yet he's trying to take something that was even if it's true is a misdemeanor and making it into a felony."

It would be difficult for the federal government to hold such district attorneys accountable, he added, because of the Constitution; but "at the state level, that should be addressed."

